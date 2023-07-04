Ganduje Dollar Video: People Who Were Hiding Are Now Coming Out – Kano Anti-graft Agency

The Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado has announced that it has opened an investigation into the Dollar video against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Rimingado said this while addressing newsmen at the commission’s office on Tuesday

Naija News recalls that in 2018, an online newspaper published a video clip allegedly showing Ganduje stacking his pockets with bales of Dollars suspected to be kickbacks of an awarded projects from contractors.

The development had led to heavy backlash from the public.

Speaking on the matter, the chairman said that the commission is making a series of inroads into the investigation.

He noted that they have invited experts from different spectrums to analyse the video.

According to him, “We have reopened the investigation. And we have made a series of inroads. We have invited experts from different spectrums which include media, Civil Society groups, security experts, and forensic experts so that we are going to have an informed opinion about the video itself. We are contemplating if they going to give evidence before the court. We must take the necessary steps for us to do due diligence in order to put our house in order.

“This is something that has to do with the image and integrity of Kano State. Many people in Kano State are so keen and interested in knowing what is happening with this video case. And Insha Allah we will put it in our back soon.

“Initially, the claims were anonymous but as I speak with you we have escalated it and people are coming out to cooperate with the commission.”

Reacting to the claim that the matter is before the court, Rimingado said the court orders don’t affect the investigation and if it does he would obey the court order.

“When a court order involves the Kano Anticorruption Commission, we will look at it and what it says and comply. It is an investigation and not a conviction. It is only fact-finding.

The commission is under a legal obligation to either on its own initiative or following a complaint lodged before it by any person to investigate such kind of activities which include abuse of office, corruption, Maladministration and what have you,” he added