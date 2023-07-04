Full List: 10th National Assembly Principal Officers

The Presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday named Majority and Minority principal officers for both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas named the principal officers.

The Majority leaders emerged from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), while the minority leadership was shared among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP).

Below is the list of the principal officers for the tenth Senate:

Majority leaders

Opeyemi Bamidele – Senate Majority Leader (Ekiti Central, APC)

Dave Umahi – Deputy Majority Leader (Ebonyi South, APC)

Ali Ndume – Chief Whip (Borno South, APC)

Lola Ashiru – Deputy Whip (Kwara South, APC)

Minority leaders

Mwadkwon Davou – Senate Minority Leader (Plateau North, PDP)

Kamorudeen Olarere – Deputy Minority Leader (Osun West, PDP)

Darlington Nwokeocha – Senate Minority Whip (Abia Central, LP)

Rufai Hanga – Deputy Minority Whip (Kano Central, NNPP).

List of the principal officers for the tenth House of Reps:

Majority leaders

Julius Ihonvbere – House Majority Leader (Edo Owan federal constituency, APC)

Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims – Deputy Majority Leader (Kogi, APC)

Usman Bello Kumo – Chief Whip (Gombe, APC)

Adewumi Onanuga – Deputy Majority Whip (Ogun, APC)

Minority leaders

Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader (Rivers, PDP)

Ali Sani Madaki – Deputy Minority Leader (Kano, NNPP)

Ali Isa JC – Minority Whip (Gombe, PDP)

George Ozodinobi – Deputy Minority Whip (Anambra, LP).