Former Education Minister, Adamu Adamu Visits President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday played host to the immediate past minister of Education under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Adamu Adamu at the state house in Abuja.

The reason or details of the meeting were yet to be made public at the time of filing this report.

I Knew Nothing About This Ministry

Naija News recalls Adamu Adamu, shortly before leaving office, recalled that he was a novice when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him to serve in the education sector in 2015.

While speaking at a valedictory session with officials and heads of parastatals of the Education Ministry, Adamu said because he was inexperienced, he reached out to key people to assist him in their various capacities.

Adamu received credits for appointing some professors of education and other ‘good hands’ with the help of the officials of the Federal Ministry of Education which helped him record some success in his tenure.

“I didn’t know anything about the education sector when I was appointed Minister except superficially. But when Buhari decided to make me Minister of Education, I called some people to assist me to work on a policy document on education because I was a novice in the sector. I shared my idea with them, and they assisted me greatly, and I remain grateful to them for these years,” the ex-Education Minister said.

Adamu hailed President Buhari who thought it good and found him worthy of such responsibility despite that he “was apparently not ready and unprepared for such task”.