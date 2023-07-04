Ejikeme Mmesoma: JAMB Reveals Why It Involved DSS In Alleged Fake Result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a reason for involving the Department of State Services (DSS) in the case of alleged result falsification against a student from Anambra State, Ejikeme Mmesoma.

According to JAMB, the DSS was brought into the picture because it believes Mmesoma couldn’t have falsified results on her own and there was a need to unveil those behind the idea.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin made this known in a chat with The Cable on Monday night.

“The issue was reported to them (DSS) to find out those behind what she is doing. We thought she has no such capacity,” he said.

Naija News recalls the current saga came into the limelight on Sunday when JAMB declared the 362 score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by Mmesoma as fake.

JAMB in its statement said that her real score is 249 but she used a software to manually manipulate her results.

However, in a video on Monday, Mmesoma while dismissing the forgery allegation against her said she printed her result from JAMB portal, adding that the allegation from JAMB has left her traumatized.

But JAMB maintained its claim and on Tuesday, announced it has banned the student from taking part in the UTME for the next three years over the incident.