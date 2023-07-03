I’m Traumatized — Anambra Pupil Accused Of Forging JAMB Result Speaks Up

A student from Anambra state, Mmesoma Ejikeme who was celebrated as having the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has disclosed that she’s traumatized following the allegations levelled against her on forged results.

Naija News reported that JAMB on Sunday declared the results of Mmesoma who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as fake.

JAMB in a statement disclosed that her real score is 249 but she used software to manually manipulate her results.

Speaking about the development, Mmesoma in a video shared on Facebook noted that she had printed the result from Jamb portal and her aggregates read 362 and never manipulated.

She further noted that the accusation had traumatized her as she is not capable of performing such as act.

She said: “I am the owner of this result. I went to JAMB portal to print this result and this is what they gave me. This is my aggregate, 362. This is exactly how I printed it out and downloaded from the site,” she said.

“So, the fact that they are now saying I forged the result is what I don’t know. I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my own result. This is because I am not capable of forging my own result.

“This is the evidence. They said that I forged my result. They scanned this QR code then and it showed another name. A Yoruba name, Omotola Afolabi, 138. And that same person that scored 138, they checked again, the person score 338. Meaning that there is problem somewhere.

“And we went to the commissioner of education office last week Friday, with my principal and the educational secretary of Anglican Secondary school girls of Anglican Diocese. So, we went there and showed this result to the commissioner of education. She snapped it and sent it to the JAMB officials.

“They called back and said this is a forged result that I forged it myself. That the JAMB office don’t have the record of this.

‘They now said that I forged it and called the DSS over. The DSS took us to their office and we made our statements there and said they will contact us later that they are going to investigate this result to know where the source came from.

“So, instead of them to wait for the investigation to be over, they posted that I forged the result without confirming. I am really sad about it.

“Since my nursery school, I have been taking first. It’s not that I am an illiterate girl to go and forge my result. Even in my common entrance exam, I scored three hundred and something.”