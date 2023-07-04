Do Not Try To Make This About Ethnicity And Religion – Omokri Reacts As Student Who Allegedly Forged JAMB Result Speaks

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) result of a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Uruagu, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Naija News recalls that JAMB, in a statement, claimed the girl’s result was fake and falsified using internet software.

JAMB alleged on Sunday that Ejikeme inflated her actual score at the exams from 249 to 362, raising controversy as to the possibility of that malpractice.

However, the teenager, in a video, denied reports that she forged her result.

Ejikeme expressed shock that a result she reportedly printed out from the JAMB portal could be termed by the examination board as fake.

The candidate, who said she was traumatised by the claim made by JAMB, described herself as a brilliant student, saying she is not capable of doing what JAMB accused her of doing.

Reacting to the development, Omokri berated those who were trying to turn the situation to ethnic profiling.

He insisted that if there was anyone with evidence that JAMB was lying, they should come forward and make their case.

He urged the citizenry against raising innuendos that would lead to more division in the country.

He said, “The JAMB has given its verdict. If anyone has concrete evidence that they are lying or targeting any group of Nigerians, then come out with concrete proof, not innuendo. Whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments over a purely technical matter will not help anyone. Nigeria is already deeply divided from the #NigerianElections2023.

“There is no need to raise innuendo that will further divide the country. Rather than speculating or making this about ethnicity and bias against certain parts of Nigeria, why not hold your peace until the investigative panel set up by the Anambra State Government establishes the facts? And perhaps the Anambra State government and non-governmental bodies concerned should have FIRST verified from the JAMB DIRECTLY by writing them a letter before relying on social media reports.”