Wike Decides How Much The Governor Of Rivers State Gets Every Month – Eze

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has alleged that former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike still has unlimited control over the present governor, Sim Fubara.

Speaking via a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, the All Progressives Congress chieftain said that Wike did everything possible to make Fubara his successor so he can exert control over the state.

He said core decisions and critical business of governance are still being transacted by Wike.

“Fubara must be alarmed that he remains responsible and accountable for every action taken on behalf of the state from May 29, 2023, when he assumed office until such a time when the courts will abrogate his illegitimate reign,” he said.

He warned Fubara that no one would question Wike about what happens in the state under the current government.

Speaking further, Eze claimed that Wike has reappointed some commissioners who worked under him to continue with the governor.

He claimed that Wike’s power over Rivers is so strong, he decides how much Fubara gets in a month.

“It is public knowledge that Wike has reappointed some Commissioners who worked under him to continue with Sim Fubara, a protege who has no mind of his own.

“Mr. Tammy Danagogo who served as Secretary to Government (SSG) under Wike’s eight-year miserable rule was also returned and has been sworn in as SSG while Emeke Woke, Wike’s Chief of Staff was demoted to a Commissioner.

“All on the orders of Wike. Fubara’s aides, including his Personal Assistants, were all appointed by Wike.

“As it is, no financial transaction takes place in the government without Wike’s knowledge and approval. In fact, former Governor Wike still decides how much should go to each local government from the state’s share of the federal allocation.

“Aside from sharing the monthly security vote with Fubara, Wike decides how much the temporary Governor gets in a month, he added.

Eze called on Fubara to brace up and take charge of his administration.