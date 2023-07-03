Tinubu: Stubbornness, Rigid Approach – How Buhari Failed On Security Agenda

For eight years, former President Muhammadu Buhari, despite coming from a military background, failed to deal with the security challenges in Nigeria as one of his campaign promises in 2015 when he contested against the candidate of the then-ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

There were violent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists under Jonathan’s administration. The former administration spent billions of naira and millions of dollars on efforts to equip the Nigerian military against Boko Haram, yet the rampant attacks continued.

Before assuming power, Buhari faulted Jonathan’s administration over the insecurity faced at the time. He vowed to get rid of insurgents’ terrorizing the country within the shortest time.

Buhari eventually won the election in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. However, after eight years, the Daura man left Aso Rock with records of increased banditry, kidnapping and terrorist attacks in the country, mainly in the Northern region.

Naija News recalls that when the Buhari government came into power, the major area of concern was the Northeast.

How Buhari Got It Wrong With Stubbornness, Rigid Approach

In a recent interview with Naija News, a Preventive Terrorism Consultant, Security Strategist, Author and President of Africa Security Forum based in the United Kingdom, Temitop Olodo, said though Buhari had good intentions for the nation’s security, he failed due to his stubbornness and rigid approach.

“Buhari had good intentions and invested in security hardware. The lack of an actionable plan that could be measured contributed partly to Buhari’s inability to deliver his security agenda.

“Buhari isolated Nigerians from his good intentions through his stubbornness and rigid approach to security management,” Olodo said.

Tinubu And The New Service Chiefs

When asked if Nigerians should hope for improved security under the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, considering the fresh revamp of the Service Chiefs, Olodo said: “There is a notable improvement in handling the new service chiefs’ deployment, but this exercise doesn’t guarantee improvement in safety and security.

“There is an urgent need for the entire security infrastructure to be reviewed and adjusted to make them – fit for purpose.

“National Security is an evolving issue, and Mr President needs multiple sources of advice outside the traditional security approach.

“Whilst I welcome the changes; I will suggest that President Tinubu also creates a Presidential Advisory Committee on Tackling Terrorism, Banditry and Kidnapping, which would be a hybrid committee of security experts, ex-officers and academicians that are subject matter experts, and they would provide an alternative to normal approach to insecurity management in Nigeria.”

Tinubu Fair On Service Chiefs Appointment

When asked whether Tinubu was fair with the appointment of his new service chiefs, Olodo said: “Yes, he was fair, and the information available reveals that they are competent officers that have proven they have the appropriate skill set to add value. However, I would prefer if President Tinubu relates with these Service Chiefs in an official capacity and sets their KPIs so we can measure their output.

“We need a quick departure from Buhari’s approach to emotional attachment. The government must be run strictly in an official capacity.”

Two weeks ago, President Tinubu approved the appointment of new security chiefs for the nation.

Naija News reports that Tinubu appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye as Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

Egbetokun Retiring In 2024

A few hours after President Tinubu appointed his new Service Chiefs, reports emerged that the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Egbetokun, is scheduled to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on September 4, 2024.

This follows the civil service rule, which requires retirement at 60 or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

Speaking, however, on speculations and controversies surrounding Egbetokun’s retirement, the security analyst said: “If the new IGP Kayode Egbetokun is scheduled to retire in 2024, that is great news! I am of the view that the IGP should be replaced every 3 to 4 years to allow fresh ideas etc.

“It is my sincere hope that the tenure will not be extended, and I look forward to a female IGP under President Tinubu.”