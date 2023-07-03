The EU Did Not Give A Critical Report – Obi-Datti Campaign Spokesman, Tanko

The Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko has said that the European Union (EU) downplayed what transpired in the February polls.

Recall that the EU in its final report on the 2023 general polls said that the exercise exposed the enduring systemic weaknesses, and therefore signalled a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness and accountability.

Reacting to the Union’s submission, Tanko opined that the report would be worse if the EU observers were to be more critical.

He insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not independent as presumed.

He said, “I think the EU has tried enough by playing down the truth. What they did was an attempt to give a balanced report. If the EU observers were to be more critical, the report would have been worse.

‘’We are talking about two elections that took place on the same day where the two results were being uploaded into the iREV as stipulated by INEC. One of the results, which was the most important, was deliberately stopped from being published for public view according to what happened at each of those polling units.

“How can you tell me that particular election was credible? Going further, this same election saw where people being ethnically profiled and denied to vote for the candidate of their choice because they hailed from a particular region.

“How can INEC, which is supposed to be an unbiased umpire, come out and be denying its results? As we speak, this same election has been taken to court and we are still challenging the process.”

Speaking further, Tanko insisted that the EU is being economical with the truth.

He condemned Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, for claiming that Nigerians have accepted the outcome of the election.

“They are just patiently waiting for the outcome of the election tribunal panel. Trust me, Nigerians are still very angry coupled with the unpopular decisions including the hike in pump price to N700 per litre currently being meted out to the people,” he added.