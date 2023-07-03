Senate: Wike’s Opposition To Tambuwal’s Aspiration Evidence Of Bitterness And Vengeance – Source

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are reportedly battling with the camp of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike over the position of minority leader in the 10th Senate.

There are indications that Atiku and PDP are pushing for the former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, while Wike is reportedly pushing for Senator Adamu Aliero from Kebbi State.

Sources close to Tambuwal suggest that, despite objections by some within his party, including Wike, the ex-governor of Sokoto continues to vie for the minority leadership position in the Senate.

According to a source, Governor Wike’s resistance to Tambuwal’s ambition is rooted in past grievances, with Wike reportedly feeling betrayed when Tambuwal withdrew from the race for the PDP’s presidential ticket to back Atiku last year.

The source in a chat with Daily Trust labelled Wike’s opposition as “vengeance” and “sheer bitterness,” and added, “Politics is about negotiation.”

When asked about the impact of the party’s divisions on Tambuwal’s prospects, especially given his affiliation with Atiku’s camp, the source stated, “The party has always been factionalised. The G5 factor is still there, and other contending issues.

“But that is not to say that the party will not iron out the issue. The elections have come and gone. There is a need to put the house in order. All bickering should be put aside. What is paramount now is how to provide vibrant opposition.

“If he eventually becomes the minority leader, Tambuwal is known as a bridge builder. He will carry everybody along. He doesn’t play politics of bitterness.”

In another development, Senator Aliero expressed a positive stance toward potentially becoming a minority leader in the Senate, asserting, “If it is the wish of the minority caucus, I won’t say no. We want the minority leader to emerge devoid of any rancour or acrimony.”