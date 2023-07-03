Nollywood Actress Shares What Married Male Fan Sent To Her Private DM

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako has taken to social media to share a vile WhatsApp message she received from a married fan.

The actress who seemed vexed by the troll’s action towards her, took her Instagram page on Sunday, to share a screenshot of the message her sent to her, praying for her ending.

In the message shared on the actress’ page, the man called her several unprintable names, accusing the movie star of constantly doing “eye service”.

Describing her as a “foolish yeyebrity,” the man prayed for her to have a bad ending.

In her caption, Foluke asked her fans what advice was best for the man.

“Good morning everyone someone sent me this on my WhatsApp. Pls advice me on what to do to the person pls???”She wrote in the now-deleted post.

In another deleted post, Foluke revealed the man’s identity and phone number, urging her fans to drag him on her behalf.

“This is his number, maybe you can ask him what i have done to warrant such curses. Please help find out,”she wrote