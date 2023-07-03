Nigerians Are Suffering Under Tinubu Govt – Daniel Bwala

The spokesman for the dissolved Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians are suffering under the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Bwala stated that the rate of hardship in the country is unbearable following the policies rolled out by the current administration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain lamented the high cost of necessities in the country, including food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals and school fees.

Bwala also claimed he receives no less than 30 calls from people daily asking for help, stressing that Nigerians are just asking for simple things to survive in a nation endowed with natural and human resources riches.

He wrote, “Nigerians are suffering; men, this is too much. The High cost of everything; food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals, school fees.

“No day I get less than 30 calls, people are asking for just these simple things to survive in a nation endowed with every riches in natural and human resources. God help us.”

‘They Gave You A Suitcase Of Money’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To EU Report

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker Shehu Sani has reacted to the European Union (EU) report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that on June 27, 2023, the EU presented its report on the 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its final report on the elections, the globally acclaimed body said that its trust in INEC had been severely damaged, especially due to the failure to upload the result of the presidential election electronically.

Reacting to the Commission’s report via his verified Twitter handle, Sani opined that the body’s report is to be expected, considering that they contributed financially to the elections.