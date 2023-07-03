Minority Leader: What PDP NWC, Senators Discussed At Crucial Meeting

Details have emerged about the meeting between the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senators elected on its platform.

Naija News reports that the meeting is a last-ditch effort to forestall a showdown over the choice of persons for minority leadership positions in the Senate.

The meeting which was held at the party’s National Secretariat, on Monday, had in attendance 19 out of the party’s 36 Senators, with six others sending in apologies.

Others were said to be away in Saudi Arabia where they had gone to perform the Muslim ritual of hajj.

It was gathered that PDP leaders, during the meeting, urge the lawmakers to forge a common front to ward off incursions from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to Vanguard, a top party source said: “We are still talking to ourselves because we need to carry our fellow minority parties along, we are in the majority but we can be out-maneuvered if we are divided.

“We also have intelligence that some individuals are trying to ride on their closeness to the Senate leadership to present an illegal list to be announced on the floor behind our back.”

Meanwhile, in a statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of the process leading up to the choice of leaders of the opposition in the Senate.

Ologunagba said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, Monday, July 3, 2023, met with members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate.

“At the meeting, the importance of a virile and stable opposition in the Senate and indeed the National Assembly was emphasized and the Caucus assured that it will play that important role in the defense of democracy, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The meeting condemned in its entirety the alleged subterranean moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle with the affairs of the Minority with regards to the emergence of the Minority Leadership which is an exclusive reserve of the Minority Caucus as expressly stipulated by Constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

“The PDP and the Senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the Minority Leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations. Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the ongoing consultation in the Minority Caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate have not been concluded and that upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action.

“The PDP NWC commends the members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate for their unity, steadfastness, loyalty to the Party and commitment towards the sustenance and deepening of democracy in our country.”