Makinde Is A Political Godfather To You – Oyo PDP Slams Folarin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has slammed Senator Teslim Folarin over a statement credited to him where he spoke about how he lost the last governorship election to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Recall that Folarin was the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections. Folarin reportedly claimed during the weekend that he lost the election to APC’s arrangements to win the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting, PDP warned Folarin not to associate his failure in the last governorship poll with Makinde. The party said Makinde is a political godfather to the APC chieftain and not in any way on the same level.

“How can a Folarin hate himself so much that he keeps punishing himself with psychological pain? Why can’t he just wake up from his delusions and self denial of obvious reality that Seyi Makinde is a political godfather to him and does not belong to his political class or league of politicians? What’s so hard in doing these things?” Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji, said in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, July 3.

Olatunji described Folarin as a sore serial loser, recalling that the APC candidate lost his polling booth woefully by over 100 votes during the March 18 governorship election.

He further stated that the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu had thrown his political weight to push Folarin as an adopted political son and could not have won any election on his own as Makinde did to emerge governor.

“So, who threw him under the bus in his polling booth, ward and local government? Furthermore, Folarin was a nobody as far as Oyo State politics was concerned in 2003 and 2007 when as an opportunist, he became a Senator by chance.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this reckless outburst by the most ungrateful politician in Oyo State since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, being a political opportunist undeserving of the ground of merit and order of political ranking at the time on three different occasions,” Olatunji said.