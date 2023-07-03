Funke Akindele And Estranged Husband, JJC Skillz ‘Make Peace’ Online

Nollywood actress cum politician, Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz, has made peace online.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a year after the duo broke ties on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Recall that during the campaign period in 2022, JJC Skillz announced that he and Funke are separated over undisclosed reasons.

Like what usually happens among celebrity couples after announcing divorce or separation, JJC Skillz and Funke unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite the social buzz the marriage breakup created, Funke refused to disclose the reasons for their separation.

However, in what seemed as a surprise to fans, the couple has followed back each other on Instagram.

See the screenshots below:

Funke Akindele Replies ‘English Teacher’ On Twitter

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele recently replied to a Twitter user who faulted a post she made to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Twitter page to share her childhood photo alongside a bible verse regarding children.

However, the Twitter user with the handle Jadee claimed Funke shouldn’t have used article (a) in the sentence and urged her to correct it.

Responding, the actress politely told the Twitter user to remove the article.