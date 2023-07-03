Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Service Chiefs, Ribadu Emerge

President Bola Tinubu, in his first gathering with the recently appointed security chiefs, advocated for a united front to combat the country’s security issues.

The meeting took place on Monday and it was the first time Tinubu engaged with the security chiefs since their appointment on June 19.

Guided by Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), the attendees of this crucial meeting included top security officials.

Among them were Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff; Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector general of police.

Following the meeting, Ribadu shared with the press that President Tinubu assured the security chiefs of his full support in their duties.

The President urged the security leaders to stay focused on their mandate of resolving the country’s security challenges, emphasizing unity and cooperation as key components to success.

Ribadu said, “We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred per cent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.”

Ribadu noted that the country’s security situation is improving, adding that the security chiefs would secure the nation.

He added, “Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see the record of crimes and the activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver.”