Why Tinubu’s Portrait Was Missing At Abia’s Banquet Hall – Alex Otti’s Aide

The Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has disclosed why the portraits of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are missing in some offices at the Abia Government House.

Naija News understands that the absence of Tinubu’s portrait in some offices with the Abia State Government House had generated a lot of buzzes online.

But speaking on behalf of the governor, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeom, dismissed claims that the absence was due to Otti’s administration’s none recognition of Tinubu as Nigerian president.

He said the state government had the president’s portraits in some offices but not in all, adding that the same applies to the governor as well.

Ekeom accused oppositions in the state of sponsoring the media reports to discredit the governor.

“We don’t have the governor’s portraits in most offices because this is a new government. We have placed some pictures and ordered for more. It has nothing to do with politics.

“The day the governor met with permanent secretaries we still had the former Governor Ikpeazu’s portrait in the banquet hall. It is criminal to say that the person who was duly sworn in as president will not be recognised. It doesn’t make sense, and we don’t think it is in that direction,” he said.