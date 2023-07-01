Gov Otti Names 19 Individuals As Commissioners, Seeks Abia Assembly Approval [Full List]

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State sent the names of 19 individuals to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday.

The names of the nominees are:

1. Prof Monica Ironkwe

2. Kingsely Anoribe

3. Prof Eme Uche

4. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna

5. Mike Akpara

6. Ngozi Okoronkwo

6. Okey Kanu

8. Ikechukwu Uwaoma

9. Chaka Chukwumereije

10. Uzo Nwachukwu

11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna

12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku

13. Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba

14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu

15. Ngozi Blessing Felix

16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti

17. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma

18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday

19. Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe

Recall that Governor Otti had suspended all permanent secretaries across various ministries, agencies and departments.

The development was confirmed in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday evening by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Katie Oko.

According to the statement, the Head of Service was also suspended.

Governor Otti’s directive is coming against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to the Abia State Government.

“Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

“John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House; Mrs U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” the statement read.