Abia Gov, Alex Otti Suspends All Permanent Secretaries, HoS

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has suspended all permanent secretaries across various ministries, agencies and departments.

The development was confirmed in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday evening by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Katie Oko.

According to the statement, the Head of Service was also suspended.

Governor Otti’s directive is coming against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to the Abia State Government, Naija News understands.

“Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

“John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House; Mrs U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusola Oke, has described those spreading death rumours about Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as wicked and evil.

Naija News reports that over the past few months, there have been loads of speculation regarding the health status of Akeredolu, who is out of the country for medical care.

Recall that the governor, who embarked on a 21-day medical leave outside of Nigeria on June 7, 2023, is expected back in the country on July 6, 2023.

Reacting to the development, Oke stated that those peddling fake death rumours regarding the governor are trying to cause apprehension in the state.

He said spreading serial orchestrated rumours to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state of his death is ungodly, and also reveals the toxicity of wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

The former governorship aspirant claimed that Akeredolu is “rapidly responding” to treatment and would be back to continue to govern the state.

He said: “As mortals, we can fall ill. The governor, like any human being, can fall ill. When illness comes, we seek medical treatment and take deserving rest. This the governor has done and is rapidly responding to treatment.

“Spreading serial orchestrated rumour through cloned media platforms to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state of his death is not only ungodly, it reveals the toxic of wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

“It is now realised that these deliberate cartels of rumour peddlers have made it a habitual trade to raise false alarm about the death of the governor to cause panic, apprehension and tension in the state and beyond.

“Thank God, instead of morbid panic, the people of the state have responded with prayers and empathy. Daily, they pray for the governor and God, the giver of life, has indeed stood by him, his family and his well-wishers.

“For those who took pleasure in the pains of others by deliberately manufacturing rumours of the death of others, let me remind them that God has recompense for those who assume his position. Life belongs to him and him only.”