Top S/West Senator Asks Tinubu To Arrest ex-Customs Boss

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun East) has called on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to arrest the former Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd.).

Recall that Tinubu had recently replaced Ali with Bashir Adeniyi as the acting Comptroller-General of Customs.

Speaking to The PUNCH, Fadahunsi, a retired deputy comptroller general of customs, urged anti-graft and security agents to arrest Ali.

He called for the appointment of a thoroughbred professional as the new Comptroller-General, stressing that that would help the service.

“By the time the rots in the Customs Service are uncovered, people would know how much damage is done. If not that Nigeria’s economy is resilient, it ought to have collapsed,” He said, faulting the process of auctioning vehicles.

The lawmaker stated that some of the owners of the seized vehicles did not recover from the shock.

He noted that impounded rice was said to be donated for humanitarian purpose, which he said was being funded in the budget of the humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development ministry.

Fadahunsi said, “All these seized items could have been sold back to the owners and money would have also been generated in the form of duties. He must answer for his sins.”

The senator asked the new Customs boss to “demilitarise the customs, knowing that revenue pursuant and anti-smuggling do not mean going around with guns in the city like coup plotters as if there was war.”

According to him, the old system affected revenue, adding that the militarisation shut business doors against neighbouring countries under the guise that they were stealing fuel.

Fadahunsi added, “In the real sense of it, how much fuel passes through the border, we all know how fuel is being stolen. How many tons of fuel have the customs ever seized at the border? What can two people do amidst the numerous people? Go to the Republic of Benin, the Onikolobo cement built by Nigeria and ceded to them is still there.

“How much fuel is exported by road, whereas you would see a whole shipload of fuel being smuggled via water and even escorted by security agents. We must appreciate the President for his new appointment. We believe things can be repaired.”