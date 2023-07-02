Eid-el-Kabir: Akpabio Visits Lawan [Photos]

The President of the Nigeria Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has paid a Sallah homage to former President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Naija News reports that meeting between the duo was held at the Yobe State lawmaker’s residence in Abuja.

The Senate President engaged in productive discussions with Lawan, who was Senate President from 2019 to 2023.

The discussions centered on the progress of the 10th Senate and its commitment to delivering democratic benefits to all Nigerians.

The occasion was also filled with prayers, a warm atmosphere and discussions aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s democracy.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, assured Lawan that his administration would be inclusive, regardless of party affiliations, ethnicity, or religion.