You Are Not Abacha Or Buhari, Let Nnamdi Kanu Go – Ejimakor Tells Tinubu

The Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has urged President Bola Tinubu not to toe the line of late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha and former President Muhammadu Buhari over their stance on self-determination.

He pleaded with the President to set the agitator free, adding that failure to do so would backfire.

Ejimakor sent the warning via a series of tweets.

He noted that the legitimacy of Tinubu’s administration would be called into question if he refuses to enforce a judgement.

According to Ejimakor: “Dear Mr President: It boomerangs when the State (in this case: the President) fails to enforce a Judgment (domestic or foreign) against the State, just because it’s against the State.

“Whenever this happens, the legitimacy of the State is called into question. #FreeMNK, Now. Pursued by Abacha, President Tinubu went into exile in 1994 & in April 1997, he declared ‘I don’t believe in #OneNigeria’.

“In 1998, he returned to Nigeria after Abacha’s death. Mr President, you once demanded Self Determination. You’re not an Abacha or a Buhari. #FreeMNK.”