Why Tinubu Should Be Given More Time To Tackle Insecurity – Ex DSS Director

A former Director of the State Security Service (SSS) Mike Ejiofor has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time to deal with the security challenges rocking the country.

The former security officer stated that it is too early to start assessing the administration of Tinubu, especially in the area of security.

According to the former DSS director, the president needed more time to study the situation.

He noted that the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs were reflective of the ethnic composition of the country.

Ejiofor said; “It is too early to start assessing him because nothing has changed since his assumption of office apart from the fact that he made some appointments of Service Chiefs which to me is well spread and they have people who seem to be competent. So, I think we should wait for them to prove their mettle.

“Then in terms of spread, the appointment of the naval chief from the South East will douse some tension even though I do not so much believe in ethnic postings. But the most important thing is that every section is fully represented.”

“So, when decisions are taken, everybody will be involved instead of one group taking decisions to the exclusion of others. Let us give him some more time before we start assessing him,” he stated.