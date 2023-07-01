What I Will Do If Tinubu Fails – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said he would not hesitate to speak up and criticize President Bola Tinubu if he fails in his responsibilities to the country.

Naija News reports that Fayose made this known during an interview with News Central Africa in a short snippet shared online.

Speaking on his political experience in both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fayose said there is no difference and he has gotten a fair share in life.

According to the ex-governor, he is not desperate about seeking any position from Tinubu because he will speak if the former governor of Lagos State does anything wrong.

Fayose also recalled how he criticized the administration of the immediate-past president, Muhammadu Buhari, and also disclosed the hospital he went to seek medical treatment in the UK.

He said, “Being in APC, PDP is the same thing. I have gotten a fair share of life. I am not looking for anything desperately, and I don’t want anything from Tinubu. If Tinubu does anything wrong tomorrow, I will be the first to come out, I will bear my mind openly.

“This country is bigger than all of us including Tinubu, he is only first among his equals, blessed by God to be in that position and it does not make him a dictator.

“If Tinubu is not doing the right thing, I fought Buhari, I was among those who protested that the man will wreck the country, I said it openly when he was hidden in a hospital, and I disclosed the hospital in the UK”