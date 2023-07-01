Tambuwal: Ignore Senate Minority Leader Issue – Group Warns Akpabio

A group under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 has warned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to steer clear of the Minority leadership issue.

Speaking via a statement by its Chairman, Hon Dr Rufus Omeire, titled “Who is afraid of Tambuwal,” the group urged Akpabio to direct his attention to assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in delivering sound legislation and policies to ensure good governance in the country.

They warned those sponsoring attacks on the former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal to look within themselves first, before pointing fingers.

Speaking further, Omeire insisted that the news being peddled about Tambuwal betraying PDP and his colleagues is untrue.

He opined that the former governor has shown himself to be a team player and sophisticated leader.

The statement read in part, “We counsel the newly elected President of the Senate not to allow people to destabilise the Senate by dabbling into the Minority leadership issue of the 10th Senate but to concentrate instead on assisting Mr President to deliver sound legislation and good policies to ensure good governance in Nigeria at this critical period of change and renewal.

“They allege that he has once betrayed some people and PDP. Behind these allegations is an attempt to re-litigate the 2022 PDP presidential primaries. They have consistently tried to pin on him the issue of the betrayal of some of his friends because of the patriotic role he played during the PDP National Convention.

We cannot hold brief for Tambuwal, but at the appropriate time, the relevant question would be asked: Who betrayed who? Tambuwal had shown interest in the PDP presidential nomination long before some people suddenly appeared on the since and expected him to drop out for them just because they believed that they had more financial resources than him, whether they had better programmes for Nigerians didn’t matter.

“Tambuwal has shown himself to be a team player and a responsible and sophisticated leader with bright ideas for the development of the Nigerian nation. He didn’t betray the PDP or the nation in his 8 years as Sokoto State Governor.“