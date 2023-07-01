Service Chiefs: You Must Stop Compulsory Retirement Of Military Generals – Omokri To Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged President Bola Tinubu to stop the compulsory retirement of military generals whenever junior officers emerge as service chiefs

Omokri opined that the country suffers great loss after spending millions of dollars in training the officers and later relieving them of their duties.

He described the practice as a complete waste of money and human resources.

“Nigeria spends tens of millions of dollars training military generals only to retire them when their juniors are appointed service chiefs. That is just a complete waste of money and human resources. Why?” he questioned.

Speaking further, Omokri recalled that “General Domkat Bali was senior to General Babangida, but he served under him. Meritoriously. I might add. Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe served under Lt. Colonel Gowon. Even more meritoriously.”

He argued that the practice was why the nation’s military has been weak to combat terrorists.

“No wonder our military is so weakened, to the extent that terrorists and bandits are flexing their muscles and taxing Nigerians while generally making life miserable for many of our citizens. Why not? When we keep purging our military of our most senior, trained and learned officers,” he added.

In his request, Omokri emphasised that “President Tinubu is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (for now) and should consider using that office and its power to put an end to this practice for the overall health of our military.”