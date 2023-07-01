Dutch King, Willem-Alexander Apologise For Nation’s Role In Slavery

In an unprecedented event, Dutch King Willem Alexander apologized for the Netherlands’ historical involvement in the slave trade.

He addressed the issue with great intensity, saying that he was “personally and intensely” affected.

Thousands of descendants of slaves from Suriname and the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao gathered in Amsterdam to celebrate “Keti Koti” (or “breaking the chains” in Surinamese), marking 150 years since the abolition of slavery.

Speaking to the cheering crowd, the king stated, “Today I am apologising personally. I am intensely experiencing this with my heart and soul.”

Prior to this, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had officially apologized on behalf of the government in December.

However, it remained uncertain whether the king would do the same for the royal family, which researchers suggest gained considerable wealth from the slave trade.

“Slave trading and slavery is recognized as a crime against humanity. The monarchs and rulers of the House of Orange took no steps against it,” the king acknowledged.

In his speech, which was broadcast live, King Willem-Alexander asked for forgiveness for the “crystal-clear lack of action” by his ancestors on the issue of slavery.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, descendants of slaves had urged the king to use the occasion to issue an apology.

Linda Nooitmeer, chairman of the National Institute of Dutch Slavery History and Legacy, stated, “That is important, especially because the Afro-Dutch community considers it important. It is important for processing the history of slavery.”