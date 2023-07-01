Alaba Market: There Will Be Further Collaboration – Sanwo-Olu Speaks After Meeting With Uzodinma, Others

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterpart in Imo state, Hope Uzodinma have met over the demolition of the Alaba International Market.

The meeting which also had the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in attendance, was held in Lagos yesterday.

Naija News recalls that a few weeks back, the Lagos State Government began the demolition of distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Task Force embarked on the joint exercise.

The demolition was, however, greeted with heavy backlash from some Igbos, claiming that the exercise is an after-effect of the 2023 elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said they were able to clear the controversies surrounding the demolition of the buildings

He noted that there have been a lot of wrong information and communication, however, all these were successfully resolved during the meeting.

The Lagos governor said, “The meeting had gone on very successfully, where we discussed issues around a common interest, and especially issues around the demolition of Alaba market.

“There has been a lot of wrong information and communication. Our conversation this afternoon has cleared the air and we have seen the need for further collaboration and where wrongs have been expressed we corrected.”