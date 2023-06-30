Photo News: Tinubu Meets Ambode, Fashola, Others In Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with his successors in Lagos State and other influential personalities at a dinner organised in his honour.

Naija News reports that the President met the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former governor and the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; and former governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Tinubu, the first governor of Lagos in the Fourth Republic, met with the trio at a Banquet organised in his honour by the State Government at the State House in Marina.

The reception had in attendance prominent personalities, which included Vice President Kashim Shettima; First Lady Oluremi Tinubu; Deputy Governor Dr Femi Hamzat; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; former Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro.

Also at the event were the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, State Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, former Lagos Deputy Governor Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and business mogul, Alhaji Rasak Okoya.

Others were the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Works and Housing, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Business magnate Aliko Dangote, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

Also, present at the event were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, former Delta State Governor James Ibori, Chairman of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

See photos from the event below: