Peter Obi Addresses Tinubu As President, Makes Drastic U-Turn (Details)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has deleted a tweet addressing the winner of the polls, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as ‘Mr President’.

This comes after Peter Obi whilst reacting to the oversize convoy of Tinubu in Lagos after a successful outing at Paris Finance Summit referred to the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate as ‘Mr President’.

Obi who is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as president had earlier published a tweet condemning the 120-car convoy, saying that Nigerian leaders must lead the charge in sacrificing for the country

Moments later, Obi deleted the tweet and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of Mr President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video’.

In the new tweet, Obi maintained that Nigerian leaders must address the suffering in the country and lead by example.

“We cannot continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifices must now start from the leaders visibly, and measurably at all times because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering,” he tweeted.