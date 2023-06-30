PDP Applauds Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for the courage to remove fuel subsidies.

Naija News reports that the Edo PDP said courage to remove subsidy from petrol and free-float the naira currency is commendable.

The state party chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, noted that the implementation by the Tinubu-led government will give Nigeria an excess of N2 trillion.

The PDP said Nigeria’s economy would have been grounded if those measures were not taken.

According to them, the success of the economic policies would, however, depend on how the palliative would be handled and implemented.

Speaking on why he is commending an opposition-led federal government, Aziegbemi said: “It’s the paradigm shift in policies that we are bringing onboard in the PDP.”

President Tinubu on May 29 on his inauguration day announced the removal of fuel subsidy.