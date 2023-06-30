Minority Leader: Plots Against Tambuwal’s Emergence Thickens

The tussle for principal positions at the Senate has intensified, ahead of Tuesday’s resumption.

Naija News gathered that the plot against the emergence of former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as Minority leader has thickened.

According to the Guardian, the political rivalry between Tambuwal, and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, has resurfaced in the Senate and is threatening Tambuwal’s bid to become Minority Leader.

It was learnt that a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators, including Tambuwal and others like Senators Abdul Ningi and Henry Seriake Dickson, have kicked against Wike and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s bid to allegedly disrupt the election.

They insisted that the alleged move by both Wike and Akpabio to corner the Senate minority caucus must be stopped.

Meanwhile, some senators in opposition political parties are taking serious measures to stop Tambuwal from becoming the next Minority Leader.

The senators, who pledged loyalty to Wike, said, on condition of anonymity: “Tambuwal has a record of throwing his political allies under the bus at critical moments to promote his interest and cannot provide needed leadership as Minority Leader.”

The senators resolved to vote for any ranking senator other than the former Sokoto State governor.