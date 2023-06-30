‘If Adamawa REC Is A Demon, INEC Leadership Are Devils’ – Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo has again called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The actor cum politician labelled the leadership of INEC as ‘devils.’

He also took a swipe at the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari who controversially declared a winner in the state’s supplementary 2023 governorship election while vote counting was still going on before INEC intervened in the matter.

According to Okonkwo, if the Adamawa REC is a Demon, then the INEC leadership is the Devil.

The submission of the LP chieftain is part of his reactions to the defence of the electoral umpire on the technical glitch which affected the upload of the 2023 presidential election result on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

As earlier reported by Naija News, INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye on Thursday night while speaking on Channels TV submitted that the technical glitch which affected the upload of the 2023 presidential election result on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) should not be used to judge the entire election.

This is as the electoral body denied wasting taxpayers’ money due to the inability to upload results real-time.

Okoye also declared that the Police have concluded investigation on the Adamawa REC and INEC would soon go ahead with the prosecution.

But in response to the submissions, Okonkwo said via his Twitter account: “It’s unfortunate that in addition to the failure of INEC to do its duties in accordance with the law, Festus Okoye is lying on top of it. Okoye revealed that Adamawa REC may soon be charged to court, but till date nobody has been held responsible for not transmitting and uploading presidential results.

“With incompetent and dishonest people like this in INEC, it will be difficult for us to make progress in Nigeria. If Adamawa REC is a demon, INEC leadership in Abuja are Devils.”