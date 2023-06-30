Nigerians Will Be Informed Soon – INEC Gives Update On Suspended Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that action will soon be taken against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye who made the disclosure added that the police have concluded investigations on the matter and the commission has enough evidence to prosecute Yunusa-Ari.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday night, Okoye assured that Nigerians would be informed of the next line of action soon.

“I am aware that the police have concluded investigations and I am aware that in the next few weeks, Nigerians will be informed of what will happen,” he said.

“Under the law, it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute him (Ari) if a prima facie case has made out against him.”

Naija News recalls Yunusa-Ari had controversially announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election in April 2023 while the collation of results was still ongoing.

It took the quick intervention of INEC to overrule and nullify Yunusa-Ari’s decision for the process to continue.

After the incident, Yari was suspended while then President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation on the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

INEC subsequently concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the poll.

Yunusa-Ari went underground for some days after the Adamawa episode but was declared wanted by the Police. He turned himself in to the police on May 2, 2023, and was subsequently granted bail on May 5, 2023.

Since then, little has been heard of the development but the issue was brought up again during Thursday’s interview.

Okoye said when asked that INEC had been working alongside the Police authorities and a decision will be publicly made “very soon”.

“There has been some level of interface between the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission and the commission was involved in some of the processes leading to the investigation. Very soon, the commission will take action relating to the Adamawa REC,” he said.