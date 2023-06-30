Huge Crowd As President Tinubu Attends Jumaat Service In Lagos (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Friday attended the Jumaat service at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island.

A video of the President’s arrival at the mosque showed a large number of residents who trooped out and lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the President.

Security operatives were fully on ground and alert to keep the surging crowd at bay as Tinubu made his entrance into the mosque.

It would be recalled that the President returned to Nigeria on Tuesday via the Muritala Muhammed International Airport after his Paris and London trips and has been involved in quite a number of engagements since his return to Nigeria.

I Enjoyed Myself

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he enjoyed himself at a grand reception organized to mark his first official visit to Lagos State as the nation’s leader.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Government hosted the welcome reception in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday at the State House in Marina.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to the Lagos government, the state governors, and other people of goodwill who graced the event.

He wrote: “I had a great evening at the welcome reception hosted by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum to mark my first official visit to Lagos as the nation’s president. I’m grateful to them and other people of goodwill who graced the event.”