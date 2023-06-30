Tinubu Speaks After Meeting Ambode, Others At Lagos Banquet

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he enjoyed himself at a grand reception organised to mark his first official visit to Lagos State as the nation’s leader.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Government hosted the welcome reception in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday at the State House in Marina.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to the Lagos government, the state governors, and other people of goodwill who graced the event.

He wrote: “I had a great evening at the welcome reception hosted by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum to mark my first official visit to Lagos as the nation’s president. I’m grateful to them and other people of goodwill who graced the event.”

I had a great evening at the welcome reception hosted by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum to mark my first official visit to Lagos as the nation’s president. I’m grateful to them and other people of goodwill who graced the event. pic.twitter.com/CcofzFRzCl — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) June 29, 2023

The reception had in attendance prominent personalities, which included the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Deputy Governor of Lagos, Femi Hamzat; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, And Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq.

Others at the event included former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Works and Housing, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; business magnate Aliko Dangote; Abia State Governor Alex Otti, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, and the Chairman Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Olusi, among others.