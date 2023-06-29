Video: Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Meet For First Time In Four Years

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday hosted his predecessors Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Fashola among others at the Lagos House, Marina.

Naija News reports that the media adviser to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, shared the video via his Twitter handle, saying it was the first time in over four years since all three of them would meet in the same location.

Akosile noted that the Sanwo-Olu and his predecessors were at the event organized in honour of President Bola Tinubu who is in Lagos for Sallah celebration.

In the video, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu pose for photos.

“Governors Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu meet at the Lagos House, Marina for the first time in over four years at a reception organized by Governor @jidesanwoolu in honour of President @officialABAT, who’s in Lagos for Sallah celebration,” Akosile wrote.

Recall, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat on Wednesday visited the residence of former governor Babatunde Fashola to celebrate with him on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu presented a letter from the state government to Fashola who was governor of Lagos State from 2007 to 2015.

The governor wrote in a social media post, “I joined loved ones, friends and associates to honour one of my predecessors and the Minister for Power, Works and Housing in the past dispensation. His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) at an event to mark his 60th birthday.

“May BRF continue to grow in wisdom, and May God continue to bless him with good health as he attains this milestone and beyond.”

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his media adviser Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described Fashola as a hero in Nigeria’s politics, who used his positions in different public offices to make positive impact in the lives of the people at the local, state and federal levels.