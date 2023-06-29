Tinubu Visits Awujale Of Ijebuland, Ogun Monarchs

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at his palace in Ijebu Ode.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was received at the palace by Oba Adetona, the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, some traditional rulers, and chiefs.

The President was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Speaking at the palace of the Awujale, President Tinubu said he invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan (It’s my turn), which he said is the spirit of freedom, from the monarch.

He said, “I invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan from Baba (The Awujale of Ijebuland). That’s the spirit of freedom and that’s who we are as a people. You have an uncommon courage and you passed it to us.”

After the visit to Oba Adetona, Tinubu will thereafter move to Abeokuta for another meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in his Ake palace.

Tinubu, who had earlier arrived at Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode around 10:56 am, was received by Governor Abiodun and inspected the Military Guard of Honours before proceeding to Oba Adetona’s residence.

It is understood that this is Tinubu’s first visit to Ogun State since his inauguration as President on May 29.