Nollywood Actor, Jerry Williams Suspended Indefinitely Over Drug Use

The leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the indefinite suspension of actor Jerry Williams over his involvement with illicit substances.

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas made the announcement via a statement.

According to Rollas, the association has been monitoring the situation since December till it got out of hand.

They explained that Williams cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set to prevent him from endangering the lives of others.

According to him, the situation is a matter of safety for fellow actors.

The statements reads in part; “the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.

“He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

“We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.’”