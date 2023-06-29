’I’m Glad To See You’ – Tinubu Tells Ambode

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, said he is happy to see his estranged political godson and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The president stated this at a reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for him at the Lagos State House, Marina.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu and Ambode had fallen out in the run-up to the 2019 general election after the former withdrew his support for the latter to back Sanwo-Olu for the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu said he is happy that Ambode is back to his fold after years of being away.

He said his administration wil have to make Nigeria work again, saying that his government will prosper for the sake of the Nigerian children and the future of Nigeria.

He said: “We have to make Nigeria work again. You will see reward in this country, we will prosper fir the sake of our children and the future of Nigeria. I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

Speaking further, Tinubu stressed the need for governors across party lines to work with his administration at the federal level to make Nigeria work again for the upcoming children a the future of the country.

The president also expressed his gratitude for the sincere support and trust they reposed in him before, during and after the elections.