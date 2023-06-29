Dignitaries At State Banquet Organized By Lagos Govt For Tinubu

Some dignitaries, on Thursday, attended the State Banquet organised for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Lagos State Government.

Naija News reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had organised the grand reception and banquet for the President at the State House, Marina.

The reception had in attendance prominent personalities, which included: Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

Others were the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Works and Housing, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Business magnate, Aliko Dangote.

Also at the event were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Chairman Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among others.