Akpabio, Kyari, Governors Visit Tinubu, Assure President Of Support

President Bola Tinubu has been given the promise of support from the leaders of the 10th National Assembly and state governors for his ‘Renewed Hope’ plan.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed this support during a delegation visit to Tinubu on the occasion of the 2023 Sallah in Lagos.

Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda spans key national life areas including economy, health, education, youth empowerment, and international relations.

He said, “The president has clearly shown a roadmap of his administration in the decisions taken within his first few days in office.

“These decisions and policies are going to turn the fortunes of the country for good. The assembly will match such expeditious measures with its full legislative processes.

“I will like to assure Nigerians that whatever will improve their standards of living will receive the backing of the National Assembly.”

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, emphasized that state governments will keep pace with the Federal Government in nation-building tasks.

He praised Tinubu’s intention to revamp the economic, legislative and judicial systems, and encouraged Nigerians to trust the new administration’s decisions, particularly those that have already begun impacting the economy.

Uzodinma said, “You can see that the impact of the president’s decision on subsidy removal and reversal of the multiple exchange rate regime has started impacting the economy.

“It has received national and international recognition because it was a hindrance to the growth of the nation. We will just appeal to Nigerians to further be confident in the new administration.

“As he stated in his Sallah message, we all need to be united, work for peace and stability to attain a greater height in the comity of nations.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that state governments will mirror the Federal Government’s people-centred policies.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We have seen what he did in Lagos State as governor, which is still a model among other states. That surely will be replicated at the federal level.

“Lagos will continue to exploit the laudable programmes and policies of the Federal Government as a model to attaining a society of our dream.”

Among the high-profile figures who visited Tinubu were the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, and former governors of Kano and Kebbi, Abdullahi Ganduje and Abubakar Bagudu, respectively.