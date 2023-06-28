We Are Not Slow – Makinde Tells Oyo People What To Expect

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has told the people of the state not to think his government is moving slowly in its second term.

Governor Makinde assured that in the next few days, Oyo people will begin to see structures as things begin to take shape and more appointments are made.

Speaking on Wednesday while receiving some Muslim faithful led by the state house of assembly’s deputy speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, and the state’s former deputy governor, Taofeek Arapaja who paid him Eid-el-Kabir homage at his private residence, the Governor assured the people of the state that his administration would move as fast as possible.

“We have started. The House of Assembly on Tuesday cleared some commissioner-nominees, and more appointments will be made soon.

“So, our people shouldn’t think that we will be moving slowly this time around,” the governor said.

He also appreciated the people of the state for standing by his administration despite attempts by some to divide the state along religious lines by sowing seeds of discord during the last electioneering campaign.

“I thank God that we have a united Oyo state, irrespective of religious affiliation,” he said.

I Only Want The Olubadan Seat

A former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja has rejected the recent elevation of himself and some other chiefs to beaded crown oba by Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Ladoja, he is not interested in any other crown apart from the Olubadan crown.

Naija News recalls Governor Makinde of Oyo State had approved the promotion of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja alongside ten other Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas.

But reacting to the development while speaking to journalists at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, Ladoja said his only interest is the Olubadan stool and he won’t be distracted.