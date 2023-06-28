Tinubu: Galadima Speaks On Kwankwaso Defecting To APC

Elder statesman, Buba Galadima has submitted that there is no truth in rumours about the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He however admitted the readiness of Kwankwaso and the NNPP to work with President Bola Tinubu in the interest of Nigeria.

The NNPP chieftain submitted that President Tinubu has so far done well since taking over power on May 29.

Naija News understands he made the submissions on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV.

“Kwankwaso has not told anybody he is joining the APC, people are just talking, but what we have before is winner take all, if Tinubu is calling for a unity government it is not a bad thing”, Galadima said.

There have been suggestions that Kwankwaso might take up an appointment within the Tinubu government following some meetings between the two political leaders after the 2023 elections.

INEC Chairman Should Be Sacked

Also during the interview, Galadima called for the sack of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Galadima alleged that the INEC boss connived with some others to subvert the will of Nigerians at the polls.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the INEC chairman.

“The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did. He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit,” he said.