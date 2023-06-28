Shehu Sani Reacts To N1,000 Vehicle Ownership Levy Placed On Motorists

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the N1,000 naira levy for vehicle ownership imposed by the federal government.

Naija News reports that on Tuesday, the permanent secretary of Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, announced that Lagos will kick-start the collection of Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) verification starting from July 2023.

The new fee which is applicable to motorcyclists and motorists irrespective of their vehicle status was approved by the federal government through the Joint Tax Board (JTB) during a meeting that was attended by all state stakeholders.

Mr Toriola said that the policy, which will be implemented by every state, was designed to streamline and enhance the process of vehicle ownership verification across the country.

“To this end, the Federal Government has introduced the issuance of an annual Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered vehicles. This certificate will serve as official documentation of a vehicle’s legal owners upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures.

“The POC will contain vital information including the vehicle’s registration details, such as, licence number plate, model, year of manufacture in addition to owner’s name and address,” he said.

Reacting to development via Twitter, Sani stated that he does not want to respond to the report as it may later be tagged fake news.

He wrote, “I don’t want to respond to this One thousand naira tax on vehicles and later someone will say it’s fake news.”