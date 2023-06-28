Peter Obi Encourages Love, Unity Among Muslims During Eid-El Kabir

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called on Muslims in Nigeria to embrace a spirit of love, brotherhood, and peaceful co-existence.

He made this plea in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

According to Obi, this year’s Eid-El Kabir celebration presents an opportunity for Muslim faithful to foster unity and rededicate themselves to love, patriotism, and unity, which he believes are crucial for the nation’s progress.

The former governor of Governor of Anambra State said, “Sallah gives us ample opportunities to appreciate our creator whose mercy and grace to us are enormous, even when we do not deserve them.

“Nigerian Muslims should use this solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for His prompt intervention.

“I urge Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love. Let us permanently put behind all divisive tendencies.

“We should not despair and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivities, and the divine succour that it brings in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel. A new Nigeria is Possible.

“Happy Sallah Celebration!”