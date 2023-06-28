Peter Obi Celebrates US Independence Anniversary [Photos]

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has celebrated with the United States of America on the 247th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement released via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi said he joined Embassy staff, U.S. citizens, and friends of the Western country at a reception to celebrate its Independence Anniversary and birthday.

Obi, who was received by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, David Greene, and Consul General, Will Stevens, saluted the government and citizens of the United States of America, as they honour their history, heritage and perhaps, their most cherished national holidays.

The former Governor of Anambra State said although vastly different in age and size as democracies, the U.S. and Nigeria share certain commonalities in terms of democratic aspirations, democratic principles, and diversity.

Obi asserted that he admired the beauty of America’s diversity and its exemplary will to be the master of its destiny.

He wrote: “This evening, I joined David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, Consul General Will Stevens, Embassy staff, U.S. citizens and friends of the United States at a reception to celebrate the 247th Independence Anniversary and birthday of the United States of America.

“I salute the government and citizens of the United States of America, as they honour their history, heritage and perhaps, their most cherished national holidays. Although vastly different in age and size as democracies, the U.S. and Nigeria share certain commonalities in terms of of democratic aspirations, democratic principles, and diversity.

“More fundamentally, the U.S. offers Nigeria an unfettered template of good governance modalities for a Republican nation governed not by whims of rulers, but by precepts and a creed of freedom and democracy governed by the rule of law, strong institutions and the common vision of nations governed by Constitutions founded on the will of their citizens.

“As a people, we Nigerians cherish theththe beauty of America as the hallmark of freedom and democracy.

“We admire the beauty of America’s diversity and it’s exemplary will to be the master of its destiny. I wish the United States a happy 247th Anniversary.”

See photos from the celebration below: