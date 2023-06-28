IPOB Criticizes Asari Dokubo For Remarks On Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has criticized Asari Dokubo for his recent comments directed at its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) on charges of alleged treason.

In response to Dokubo’s harsh words against the Igbo people and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB accused Dokubo of contributing to the destruction of the Igbo community and the unfair persecution of its youth.

Further, they allege that he has supplied personnel to the controversial Ebubeagu operations in Imo State.

IPOB pointed to a recent interview, where Dokubo himself confirmed his involvement in security operations in several states, including Imo and Kaduna.

The group believes Dokubo’s statement confirms his alleged role in mass abductions and killings in these regions.

IPoB spokesman, Emma Powerful stated, “This is the time to call out Asari Dokubo for the mass killings that are going on in Imo State, Anambra State, and in Southern Kaduna. Recall that Asari Dukubo is a Fulani-trained Islamic jihadist. He must be held responsible for all the extrajudicial executions of innocent citizens.

“We have interviewed dozens of victims and eyewitnesses who told us that the perpetrators are men they (allegedly) identified as Ebubeagu militia working in partnership with Nigeria security officials in Imo State. We have also profiled these murderous men in Ebubeagu and found out that many of them are imported terrorists. We were reliably informed on several occasions that most of the militias are Niger Delta and Fulani boys (allegedly) recruited by Asari Dokubo and bankrolled by Imo State Government. Two of the Ebubeagu boys themselves actually told us that they were (allegedly) working for Asari Dokubo in Imo State.

“Asari Dokubo cannot change. Like a pig, no matter what, he cannot change. We are blaming the Ijaw people for keeping mute over the insult and disparaging of Ndigbo by Asari Dokubo. Ndigbo must drag it with Asari, he must understand that Igbo people are not cowards in the world. Asari Dokubo is too small for what Igbo can do”.

According to IPOB, when the gods want to kill a man, they first make him mad. The pro-Biafra group said that Dokubo has anger and bitterness problem that makes him expose his stupidity which will destroy him. Asari Dokubo, the double agent will end up in the belly of his sponsors.

IPOB further stated: “The double agent, Asari Dokubo’s viral videos where he was campaigning and supporting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are still online. When Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was in prison in 2015, he gave an order that the sum of N20 million is released to Asari Dokubo to train some IPOB volunteers. Mazi Kanu did that to put him to the test and to give Asari Dokubo a chance to reveal his real mission in the Biafra struggle. Instead of training the volunteers as he promised, Asari (allegedly) arranged with DSS to arrest many of the volunteers. It cost IPOB fortunes to bring them out of DSS custody.

“That incident was the time Mazi Kanu and IPoB realized that Asari Dukubo was a DSS agent who was sent to infiltrate IPoB. When Asari Dokubo was asked to refund the N20m, he became furious and started blackmailing and threatening IPOB members. Asari displayed his evil agenda early enough, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB distanced our struggle from him.

“Again, when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu came out of the prison, Asari Dokubo and his gang (allegedly) sold him out to Nigeria military who went to his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia to assassinate him, but Elohim, Chiukwu Okike, helped Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to escape.

“Since Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB distanced themselves from Asari Dokubo, he hasn’t ceased to accuse IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of wrongdoing. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a sound intellectual whose integrity and character haven’t been questioned. He is not in the league of militants, treasury looters, and destroyers who speak from both sides of the mouth like Asari. In a sane society, Asari Dukubo should have been in jail for the destruction of national assets such as oil pipelines and equipment and for oil racketeering. Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country that rewards terrorists, thugs, and criminals while persecuting the innocent.

“We are waiting for Asari Dokubo to dig his own grave, which he has already started in his recent interview at Abuja. His hatred of Ndigbo and his quest to destroy IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through sabotage will buy him the same baggage of dishonour as Ken Saro Wiwa. He will end in the same belly of his paid masters”.