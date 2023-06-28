‘Insensitive And Wasteful’ – Tinubu Under Attack Over Long Convoy In Lagos

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under social media attack following his arrival in Lagos on Tuesday.

Naija News reported earlier that the Nigerian leader arrived in the state yesterday from his private visit to London after a successful outing at the Paris Finance Summit.

Tinubu was last seen in the state before his inauguration as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

He was, however, received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport – Lagos yesterday by a large crowd and long convoy reportedly belonging to top political officials and admirers.

Naija News learnt that Tinubu’s convoy was followed by that of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, the NSA, the Navy Chief, The Army Chief, the Police Inspector-General and other top government officials.

Some Nigerians, however, berated the reception, describing the long motorcade that followed the president to his private residence as wasteful and insensitive by Tinubu.

As seen in viral videos online, multiple SUVs queue behind each other speeding ahead and behind the president’s official car as he was escorted home yesterday.

Condemning the development, a tweep, @OpeBee said such display of convoy shows the insensitivity of political office holders to the hard times currently faced by Nigerians

“I feel very constrained to speak out on issues like this. Yesterday it was the speaker with 34 aides; today it’s the opulent display of convoys. You can’t ask the masses for austerity and live ostentatiously. I personally would not support any policy that further inflicts pain,” he lamented.

The netizen further declared that Nigerians will be forced to resist any further pain as a result of new policies if the government won’t cut down on waste, asking what sacrifices they are also making in this austere period.

“If the government refuses to cut down on “these excesses”, the masses must be ready to resist any further pain that speaks insensitively to their plight. Our leaders must lead by example.

“What are the sacrifices our leaders are making or willing to make in this painful and austere period? I am listening; someone should please educate me,” he asked.

See other mixed reactions below:

@itsonlytoyosi replying to @StFreakingKezy said: “Even if he no wan carry convoy, people go follow ham with their own cars. We be black, na so we dey run our thing. Ordinary cultist leader self finish for school squad gather with cars from a different school, se na him buy them the cars? No criticism our presido convoy pls.

@Yeribabaa – The street credibility is 100%.

@donclets replying to @StFreakingKezy said: “Pastor see how happy you are as if ur life is better under APC & Tinubu administration ….Las las everybody go dey alt . Shebi u don dey hustle for ur urgent monthly token dey will pay u…. Continue !!!

@anzehnangah – “The man that goes to France and could not even make a speech comes back home and a full military parade is laid out for him at the airport. What is all this long convoy and parade for? Waste of scarce resources.

@theofficial_p – “Tinubu failed to secure investment in Paris. He lost his voice when he was given an opportunity to speak. He failed to establish a good relationship with other Africa leaders. The weakest outing by any president.

But Bola Tinubu returned home with 120 convoys. Shameful.

@hubris06 – “A liar is always lavish of oaths. · The gratification of wealth is not found in mere possession or in lavish expenditure. They will be more borrowing in this Administration than in previous ones.

@okeyonyiai – “Nigerians are making lots of sacrifices. fuel prices. electricity..school fees increase etc. govt on its part just needs to adjust. D least they can do is reduce the cost of governance. actually irresponsible moving with this size of convoy..its a waste, ..things need 2 change.