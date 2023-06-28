He Is Creating Problems For Himself – Senators Slam Akpabio For Snubbing Them Days After Election

Reports have indicated that some senators are angry with the senate president, Godswill Akpabio for become inaccessible days after his election.

A source told Vanguard that the senators are angry with Akpabio following Monday’s appointment of the Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, who are both from the South and are Christians.

A senator from the North also informed the aforementioned publication that despite the existing practice, where the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate and the Deputy are chosen from the North and South and also reflect the two faiths, Christianity and Islam, Akpabio decided to snub the North.

He insisted that Akpabio is creating problems for himself by going against the status quo.

The senator said: “He doesn’t seek advice. How can he appoint Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff from the South? The deputy should be from the North. He is creating problems for himself. If he had sought my advice, he would have taken his Chief of Staff from the South and Deputy from the North. It is wrong.”